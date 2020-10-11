Traffic Alert: Highway 6 reopens in both directions near Edwards | VailDaily.com
Traffic Alert: Highway 6 reopens in both directions near Edwards

Staff Report
  

At about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Highway 6 reopened in both directions near milemarker 163 near Edwards. The road closed for about an hour due to a road incident.

