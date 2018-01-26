Update: I-70 eastbound open at Vail Pass

Update: I-70 eastbound open at Vail PassJanuary 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 26, 2018Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.VAIL — As of 2:26 p.m., Vail Pass is now open after being closed at mile marker 180 eastbound near Vail on Interstate 70. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsDenver pair arrested in Edwards death; male, female suspects hid but were quickly caughtArchibeque decides to ‘stop the damage’; misdemeanor plea ends year-long ordealPilgrim Downs victim ID’d as Catherine Kelley — Christian, adventurer, friend