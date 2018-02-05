 Update: I-70 eastbound open at Vail Pass | VailDaily.com

Updated: Traffic incident on Vail Pass at mile marker 189 westbound, on Interstate 70

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

UPDATED: A follow-up alert was issued at 3:52 p.m. stating that the incident at mile marker 189 on westbound Interstate 70 is cleared.

 

An Eagle County Alert issued at 3:17 p.m. stated there is a traffic incident on Vail Pass at mile marker 189 westbound, on Interstate 70. The right lane is blocked. Officials say to expect delays and use caution in the area.