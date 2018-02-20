 Traffic incident at mile marker 167 westbound on Interstate 70 near Avon | VailDaily.com

Traffic incident at mile marker 167 westbound on Interstate 70 near Avon

photo - Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 9:39 a.m. stated there is a traffic incident at mile marker 167 on westbound Interstate 70 near Avon.

Officials say to expect delays and use caution in the area.