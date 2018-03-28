 Eastbound Vail Pass closed | VailDaily.com

Eastbound Vail Pass closed

image- Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 3:55 p.m. states that Vail Pass is closed at mile marker 176 eastbound. Expect delays and use caution in the area.