Eastbound Vail Pass closed

Eastbound Vail Pass closedMarch 28, 2018

March 28, 2018Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.An Eagle County Alert issued at 3:55 p.m. states that Vail Pass is closed at mile marker 176 eastbound. Expect delays and use caution in the area.