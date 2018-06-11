 Traffic Incident: I70 westbound near East Vail closed | VailDaily.com

Traffic Incident: I70 westbound near East Vail closed

VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2

An Eagle County Alert sent at 12:02 p.m. states that there is a traffic incident on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 183 near East Vail. The road is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

This post will be updated.