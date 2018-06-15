 Traffic Incident: Interstate 70 westbound near Vail now open | VailDaily.com

UPDATE: As of 11:23 a.m. both lanes are open and the traffic incident has been cleared. 

 

An Eagle County Alert sent at 10:59 a.m. states that there is a traffic incident on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 188. Both lanes are currently closed at the time. Expect delays and use caution in the area

