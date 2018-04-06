 Traffic incident near Vail Pass on eastbound Interstate 70 now cleared | VailDaily.com

Traffic incident near Vail Pass on eastbound Interstate 70 now cleared

photo- mile markers Interstate 70 Eagle County

UPDATE: An Eagle County Alert issued at 8:57 a.m. states that the incident at mile marker 187 eastbound on Interstate 70 has been cleared. Please drive safely.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 7:39 a.m. states that there is a traffic accident on Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 187 near Vail Pass. Officials say to expect delays and use caution in the area.