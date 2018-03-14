Traffic incident on eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle now clear

UPDATE: A follow up Eagle County Alert sent at 9:08 a.m. states that the traffic incident at mile marker 150 on eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle has been cleared and all lanes are open.

An Eagle County Alert sent at 8:15 a.m. states that there is a traffic incident at mile marker 150 on eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle. The left lane is blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area.