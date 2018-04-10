 Traffic incident cleared on eastbound Interstate 70 past Vail | VailDaily.com

UPDATE:  An Eagle County Alert sent at 9:19 a.m. states that the accident on Interstate 70 at eastbound mile marker 184 is cleared. Please drive safely.

An Eagle County Alert sent at 8:21 a.m. states that there is a traffic accident on Interstate 70 at eastbound mile marker 184 past Vail, the left lane is blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area. 

