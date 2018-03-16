 Traffic incident on U.S. Highway 6 near Wolcott | VailDaily.com

Traffic incident on U.S. Highway 6 near Wolcott

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

An Eagle County Alert sent at 8:54 a.m. states that there is a traffic incident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Bellyache Ridge Road near Wolcott. Expect delays and use caution in the area.