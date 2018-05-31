 Traffic incident: Right lane closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero | VailDaily.com

Traffic incident: Right lane closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero

An Eagle County Alert sent at 3:53 p.m. states that there is a traffic incident on Interstate  70 at mile marker 132 eastbound near Dotsero. The right lane is closed.  Expect delays and use caution in the area.