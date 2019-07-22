 Traffic backed up on I-70 as Dowd Canyon rockfall mitigation continues | VailDaily.com

Traffic backed up on I-70 as Dowd Canyon rockfall mitigation continues

News | July 22, 2019

Staff Report

Cars sit on I-70 going eastbound near mile marker 176 in Vail on Monday afternoon. CDOT crews are doing rockfall mitigation in Dowd Canyon.
Nate Peterson | npeterson@vaildaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting rockfall mitigation in Dowd Canyon which is shutting down Interstate 70 in both directions for 30-minute intervals. The bike path is also closed during the mitigation work.

Westbound traffic on I-70 is backed up all the way to mile marker 176 in Vail — the Vail Town Center exit — and at a standstill.

CDOT crews resumed work around 6 a.m. Monday morning following work last Monday that ended around noon. Work is expected to last until 4 p.m.

