Traffic backed up on I-70 as Dowd Canyon rockfall mitigation continues
The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting rockfall mitigation in Dowd Canyon which is shutting down Interstate 70 in both directions for 30-minute intervals. The bike path is also closed during the mitigation work.
Westbound traffic on I-70 is backed up all the way to mile marker 176 in Vail — the Vail Town Center exit — and at a standstill.
CDOT crews resumed work around 6 a.m. Monday morning following work last Monday that ended around noon. Work is expected to last until 4 p.m.
