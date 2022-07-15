Traffic stop near Avon yields 23.4 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

On Wednesday, July 13, just before 9 p.m., The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team contacted a vehicle during a routine traffic stop for weaving on I-70 near the town of Avon. Contact was made with the driver and indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle.



His handler quickly observed an alert to the rear of the vehicle where methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl were discovered inside the gas tank under the rear seat. Contents of the gas tank included an estimated 16.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of heroin and 1.2 pounds of fentanyl.

Officers with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team find methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl inside the gas tank under the rear seat of a car driven by Domingo Mendoza-Ceja.

Courtesy photo

The driver of the vehicle, Domingo Mendoza-Ceja, age 40 of Denver, is being held on a $150,000 bond and is now facing several felony drug charges including:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance — Methamphetamine, a class 1 drug felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance — Methamphetamine, a class 4 drug felony

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance — Heroin, a class 1 drug felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – Heroin, a class 4 drug felony

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance — Fentanyl, a class 1 drug felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance — fentanyl, a class 4 drug felony

Special offender importation of heroin, a class 1 drug relony

Special offender importation of methamphetamine, a class 1 drug felony

Special offender importation of fentanyl, a class 1 drug relony

The law enforcement team that contacted the vehicle is assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team who was on traffic patrol near the town of Avon. GRANITE is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force composed of local law enforcement partners and detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at P3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

