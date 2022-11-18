Traffic stop near Eagle yields 30 pounds of meth and cocaine

Contents of hidden compartments of a car in a traffic stop included 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of cocaine.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Nov. 17, just before 2 p.m. the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team (GRANITE) contacted a vehicle for traffic violations on I-70 near the town of Eagle.



Contact was made with the driver and passenger, indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle. His handler quickly observed an alert to the passenger side of the vehicle. Methamphetamine and cocaine were discovered inside two hidden compartments, underneath the front vehicle seats. Contents of the hidden compartments included 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of cocaine as part of the investigation.

Each occupant of the vehicle, Fernando Paez-Parra, 32, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Jose Luis Paez-Avila, 26, of Sonora, Mexico, is being held on a $100,000 bond and face several felony drug charges including:

Distribution of a schedule 2 controlled substance — methamphetamine, a class 1 drug felony

Possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance — methamphetamine, a class 4 drug felony

Distribution of a schedule 2 controlled substance — cocaine, a class 1 drug felony

Possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance — cocaine, a class 4 drug felony

Special Offender importation of cocaine, a class 1 drug felony

Special Offender importation of methamphetamine, a class 1 drug felony

The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force composed of local law enforcement partners and detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.



If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.



People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.