Traffic Update: Both lanes of Main Street Minturn reopens after traffic incident

VIDEO: Could man made aspen groves work in the high country? Vail Resorts funded project from The Nature Conservancy aims to see if aspen trees can be made to repopulate an area where lodgepole pine conifers were removed.

In tough times, cancer survivor Sean Swarner says, ‘You have more control over life than you think’ Sean Swarner has heard all kinds of questions as an inspirational speaker, author and adventurer. But on a September Zoom video conference — days after his latest climb of the 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania — Swarner pondered a novel question about the physiology of his lungs.

WATCH: Cruising reopened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon following Grizzly Creek Fire VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter Scott Miller takes a motorcycle cruise through Glenwood Canyon on I-70 on Monday, August 24, following a two week closure of the interstate as a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire.

WATCH: Rube Creek Fire in Wolcott met by swift air response The Rube Creek Fire sparked Thursday afternoon north of I-70 in Wolcott. Thanks to a swift air response, first responders gained significant control of the fire within hours. While still 0% contained, the fire was...