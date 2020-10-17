Traffic Update: Both lanes of Main Street Minturn reopens after traffic incident | VailDaily.com
Traffic Update: Both lanes of Main Street Minturn reopens after traffic incident

Staff Report
  

At about 12:15 p.m., both lanes of Main Street traffic in Minturn near the 800 block reopened after a traffic incident closed both lanes for about 45 minutes.

Move over for emergency personnel.

