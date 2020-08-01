Traffic Update: Left lane of westbound I-70 near Gypsum reopen after brush fire near interstate
At 6:43, the westbound left lane of Interstate 70 reopened near mile marker 140 near Gypsum.
Responding agencies closed the left lane around 6:30 p.m. due to a brush fire near the interstate.
Slow down and move over for emergency personnel on all roads and highways.
