Traffic Update: Highway 6 reopens in both directions near Eagle

At about 6:15 p.m., both directions of U.S. Highway 6 reopened near milemarker 150, east of Eagle. (The road was closed for about 15 minutes due to a traffic incident.)

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the area through 6 p.m. Monday. The warning sent out Saturday said travel could be “very difficult to impossible.”

Drivers are encouraged to be prepared to slow down, and give space to emergency personnel on highways.