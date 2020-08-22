Traffic update: I-70 closed eastbound near Vail Pass due to motor vehicle fire
As of about 4:35 p.m., eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 188 near Vail Pass is closed for a motor vehicle fire.
Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.
Drivers are asked to use caution and move over for emergency personnel.
