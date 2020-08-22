Traffic update: I-70 closed eastbound near Vail Pass due to motor vehicle fire | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Traffic update: I-70 closed eastbound near Vail Pass due to motor vehicle fire

News News |

Staff Report
  

As of about 4:35 p.m., eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 188 near Vail Pass is closed for a motor vehicle fire.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.

Drivers are asked to use caution and move over for emergency personnel.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more