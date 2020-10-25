Traffic Update: I-70 eastbound reopens near Gypsum
At about 6:40 p.m., both eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened near milemarker 142 near Gypsum afater a traffic incident.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the area through 6 p.m. Monday. The warning sent out Saturday said travel could be “very difficult to impossible.”
Drivers are encouraged to be prepared to slow down, and give space to emergency personnel on highways.
