Traffic Update: I-70 eastbound reopens near mile marker 185 near Vail Pass
At about noon, both lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened near mile marker 185 near Vail Pass after being closed for about 30 minutes due to a road incident.
Drivers are asked to use caution — and slow down and move over for any emergency personnel on the side of roads.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
Upper Colorado River will not be ‘Wild and Scenic,’ but conservationists still satisfied with new plan
The Catamount gauge on the Colorado River is a result of a big collaboration, and for now, it has gone a long way in quelling the concern of conservationists in the Upper Colorado River Wild and Scenic Stakeholder Group.