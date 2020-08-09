Traffic Update: I-70 eastbound reopens near mile marker 185 near Vail Pass | VailDaily.com
Traffic Update: I-70 eastbound reopens near mile marker 185 near Vail Pass

Staff Report
  

At about noon, both lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened near mile marker 185 near Vail Pass after being closed for about 30 minutes due to a road incident.

Drivers are asked to use caution — and slow down and move over for any emergency personnel on the side of roads.

