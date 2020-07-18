Traffic update: Interstate 70 closed eastbound near Vail milemarker 180 | VailDaily.com
Traffic update: Interstate 70 closed eastbound near Vail milemarker 180

Interstate 70 eastbound near Vail near milemarker 180 closed at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a road incident.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area, and move over for emergency personnel.

