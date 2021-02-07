 Traffic update: Westbound Interstate 70 closed near Dowd Junction due to vehicle fire | VailDaily.com
At about 5:45 p.m., Interstate 70 closed westbound at mile marker 170 due to a motor vehicle fire.

Drivers are advised to use caution and be prepared in the area.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.

