Traffic updates: I-70 westbound reopens at top of Vail Pass | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Traffic updates: I-70 westbound reopens at top of Vail Pass

Keep it here for the latest on a snowy day in the High Country

News News |

Nate Peterson
  

9:25 update: A blast of overnight snow — with more falling — is creating traffic issues on local roads.

Interstate 70 westbound at the top of Vail Pass is back open after both lanes were blocked for accidents.

An Eagle County alert at 8:46 a.m. announced the closure.

This story will be updated.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User