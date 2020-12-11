Traffic updates: I-70 westbound reopens at top of Vail Pass
Keep it here for the latest on a snowy day in the High Country
9:25 update: A blast of overnight snow — with more falling — is creating traffic issues on local roads.
Interstate 70 westbound at the top of Vail Pass is back open after both lanes were blocked for accidents.
An Eagle County alert at 8:46 a.m. announced the closure.
This story will be updated.
