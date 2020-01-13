Traffic updates: Vail Pass closed, eastbound I-70 closed at Dowd Junction

Here’s the latest on a snowy, messy day on Eagle County roads: Vail Pass is closed in the eastbound direction due to adverse road conditions.

A previous road accident at mile marker 176 in Vail on westbound I-70 has been cleared. And the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 168 near Dowd Junction due to weather and motor vehicle incidents. The closure is from mile marker 168 to mile marker 171 in Dowd Junction. Expect delays and use alternate routes.

There’s also a road incident at mile marker 157 near Wolcott where the right westbound lane of I-70 is blocked.

Slow down and move over for emergency personnel. Call 511 or check cotrip.org for updates.

This story will be updated.