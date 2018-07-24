Trail Gulch Fire north of Gypsum fully contained, with a total of 27 acres burned

GYPSUM — At the end of day Tuesday, July 24, the Trail Gulch Fire was declared fully contained with a total of 27 acres burned.

According to Gypsum Fire Chief Justin Kirkland, a single U.S. Forest Service truck will continue to patrol and monitor the fire area to address any remaining hot spots.

The lightning-sparked fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, July 22, on a highly visible hill just north of Gypsum. By 8 p.m., residents from Gypsum and Eagle could see flames as the fire burned along the hillside. Local crews were immediately dispatched to the site. Federal officials took over management of the fire Monday, and by the end of day on July 23, the fire was declared 50 percent contained.

"We had a great response from all the Eagle County agencies, including the Vail Communications Center, Gypsum Fire, Greater Eagle Fire, Eagle River Fire, Vail Fire, Eagle County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service," Kirkland said. "Because we had such a great early response from those agencies, we were able to really get ahead of the fire that very first night."