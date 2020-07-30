Vail Dance Festival: Virtual Edition

The 32nd annual Vail Dance Festival runs from July 31 to Aug. 7. Opening Night on Friday sets the tone for the week with a look back at highlights from the Vail Dance Festival on the big screen at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and on your screens at home or elsewhere. See familiar dancers like Tyler Peck, Lauren Lovette, Herman Cornejo, Lil’ Buck and Michelle Dorrance in performances from past years. The Vail Dance Festival’s artistic director, Damian Woetzel will virtually welcome viewers to this new way of experiencing the dancers we love and the performances that make the Vail Dance Festival so special.

You will be able to view these performances on Vail Dance’s Facebook and YouTube channel until Aug. 15. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will also be opening up its doors on Friday to allow viewers to share the experience while watching the videos on the Amp lawn in front of the big screen. Per Public Health orders, the Amp is allowed to have 175 people in the venue.

“We are grateful for the support of our Vail Dance Festival team, near and far, for the creation of an incredible digital festival revisiting iconic Vail Dance Festival pieces and showcasing new work created during this difficult time,” said Sarah Johnson, senior vice president of education and the arts for the Vail Valley Foundation, who puts on the Vail Dance Festival.

“In addition to the guests coming to the Amp, we are looking forward to welcoming small, social-distanced groups in venues throughout the Valley to enjoy watching the digital festival together,” Johnson said. So, even though we can’t all gather at the Amp for shows, consider gathering with friends in your neighborhood and prop up an iPad and put on the Vail Dance Festival video. Watch it anywhere you have connectivity. You could even be out camping and fire up your laptop or tablet and enjoy the digital edition while sitting near your campfire. I can just see it: s’ mores, Sauv Blanc and “The Swan” with Lil’ Buck and Yo-Yo Ma.

Learn about the schedule, tickets, donating, the matching fund and an Artist Relief Fund by going to vaildance.org.

Berry Picker Trail Run

The Dynafit Running Series put on by the Vail Rec District continues this weekend with the Berry Picker Trail Run up Vail Mountain. Runners will start at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village and head uphill for 4.5 miles to Mid Vail. It may not sound like it’s very far, but keep in mind that the average grade is 14%. But, c’mon, you took up running during the quarantine this spring so get out there and don’t let all that hard work this spring go unnoticed.

Due to COVID-19, the Dynafit Trail Running Series will operate a little differently. All of the new rules and guidelines are on vailrec.com, but the biggest differences are that they will be limiting the number of racers to 175 per race and there is no day-of registration. There is no gondola access for spectators but they can hike up to view the racers. Racers will be allowed to download Gondola One after running to the finish line. There will be no after party but you can still grab your donut from Northside Coffee & Kitchen and your race t-shirt at Gondola One when you leave.

If this race is full, there are a few for races: Camp Hale Half Marathon on Aug. 29, Evergold Run at Beaver Creek on Sept. 12 and the Boneyard Boogie on Sept. 26. For more info, go to vailrec.com.

Minturn Market

The Minturn Market was the original market in the Vail Valley and is still going strong 22 years later. Even though COVID-19 restrictions have changed the market a bit this year, you can still find plenty of farm-fresh produce in this charming town that was incorporated in 1904 and was a popular stop for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad.

In addition to produce, the Minturn Market features Village Bagel, Mountain Minis Donut Truck, Sundae Artisan Ice Cream, Eagle Smoked Salmon, Climax Jerky, Bjorn’s Colorado Honey and more.

Make a day of it in Minturn. In addition to the Minturn Market, there are plenty of cute boutiques to browse and restaurants where you can dine inside or on a nice patio. Maybe even hike up Lionshead Rock trail or bike up the new Everkrisp Trail and then come back to the Minturn Market and buy some produce and products to make a delicious and healthy meal over the weekend.

Free parking is available in town and the market happens rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 5. For more information, visit minturn.org.

Vail Family Fun Fest

What are we going to do with the kids today? Take them to the Vail Family Fun Fest. For over 20 years, this zany and interactive event has been entertaining and engaging families who live in and visit Vail Valley.

The Vail Family Fun Fest brings old-fashioned fun to the streets of Lionshead. The event has been scaled down due to COVID-19 rules and regulations and they will be controlling capacity in the area, but the fun will still be a big factor.

“We still have our incredible outdoor challenge stadium with games like Ultimate Simon Says, Hoola Hoop-palooza and our world-famous Water Balloon Toss of Chaos, all done with appropriate social distancing,” said event director Brian Hall of Blue Creek Productions.

STEM-themed activities like the Paper Airplane Building Factory and Pipe Cleaner Sculpture Studio will be back in Lionshead this Saturday. Plus, Nature’s Educators Foundation will bring up their birds of prey exhibit to the science tent so kids can see these incredible birds up close.

This free event is taking place on August 1 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the Arrabelle Hotel and Blue Moose Pizza in Lionshead. Masks are a must to enter the area and please work with your kids to ensure social distancing. For more information go to vailfamilyfunfest.com or call Blue Creek Productions at 970-328-5855.