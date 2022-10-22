Training on sheltering animals during disasters available to Eagle County residents

Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.

Local partners providing the training include the Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps, Colorado State University Extension, Eagle County Animal Shelter, Eagle County Humane Society, and Colorado On-site Veterinary Services. Topics covered include:

COVMRC introduction

CSU Extension role with livestock in disasters

Sheltering large and small animals in disasters

Tabletop exercise addressing the sheltering of large and small animals

Optional tour of the disaster trailers and the Eagle County Animal Shelter

The mission of the Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps is to train and credential veterinary professionals and animal emergency responders to support local animal emergency response efforts, animal disease outbreaks, emergency sheltering, and animal evacuation. Colorado State University Extension will also explain their role with livestock during disasters. Additionally, Colorado On-site Veterinary Services will provide information regarding animal care during an emergency.

Continuing education credits for Bureau of Animal Protection and CVT are being requested. Register for this training at: https://bit.ly/COVMRC-Training22 .



For more information, contact Eagle County Extension at 970-328-8630.