Transportation board kills plan for trains to return to Colorado’s dormant Tennessee Pass

The Surface Transportation Board on Thursday rejected a plan by a rail operator to revive train traffic on Colorado’s mountainous Tennessee Pass Line.

Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway Company — a new division of Texas-based Rio Grande Pacific Corp. — asked the transportation board on Dec. 31, 2020 for streamlined approval of its plan to run trains on the long-dormant rail line between Gypsum and Cañon City. The railway operator asked for a class exemption from rigorous review because its proposal was “limited in scope.” The transportation board allows expedited class exemptions to new carriers like Colorado Midland & Pacific so they might acquire and operate railways to continue service for communities along the line.

A chorus of opposition from conservation groups and communities along the tracks in Eagle County and the Upper Arkansas River Valley’s Lake and Chaffee counties argued the proposal was hardly limited in scope and required intense environmental scrutiny.

Read the full story at coloradosun.com .