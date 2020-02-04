Travel Vail Baby: Rental gear for new parents on vacation

Travel Vail Baby co-owner Daniela DeMeillac.



Business name: Travel Vail Baby

Location: Vail and Beaver Creek

Owners: Marc and Daniela DeMeillac

Contact information: Call 970-471-0935 or go to http://www.travelvailbaby.com

What goods or services do you provide? We deliver premium quality cribs, strollers, high chairs, car seats, humidifiers, roll-away beds and much more — anywhere in the Vail and Beaver Creek area.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Brand new inventory and top-of-the-line products.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We have exceptional customer service, competitive prices, and high-quality products.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Timely delivery, flexibility and compassion. We know how difficult traveling with children is and want to make the guest experience as easy and as comfortable as possible. If the baby is not happy, no one is happy.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: We are world travelers with strong backgrounds in hospitality and finance.