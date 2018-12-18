Treat your holiday guests to pumpkin spice overnight oats

Gather around the kitchen table and create fun holiday memories by having everyone make their own pumpkin spice overnight oats in a jar this holiday season. Ally Stephens of Season to Taste, which offers in-home meal preparation for families and people on the go, says overnight oats are a perfect and easy prep-ahead breakfast that promotes clean eating. "They are quick to put together and you control the ingredients to keep them healthy and nutritious," Stephens said.

First, start with the right type of oats. "Make sure you’re using rolled oats or old-fashioned oats, not instant oats as they will get soggy if left overnight," Stephens said.

To get the pumpkin flavor, look for pure pumpkin puree available at the store. "Pick an organic brand or Libby’s 100 percent pure pumpkin. Choose “pure pumpkin” and not “pumpkin pie filling,” which has added processed ingredients, spices and sugar. Pure pumpkin is naturally low in fat and natural sugars and it’s good for you," Stephens said.

Pumpkin isn't the only flavoring you can add to overnight oats. "You could try your hand at sweet potato overnight oats or banana nut overnight oats is one of my all-time favorites," Stephens said. "Don’t let those fresh berries go to waste. Puree them in a food processor or blender and strain them through a fine mesh strainer if you don’t like the seeds and proceed with your overnight oats creations."

Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats

Ingredients

½ C rolled oats, uncooked

½ C unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choice)

2 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt

¼ C pumpkin puree

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1 Tbsp or less pure maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract or pure vanilla

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp fresh ground nutmeg

Toasted pecans, pepitas, Greek yogurt and cinnamon for topping

Directions

• Combine the rolled oats, milk, yogurt, pumpkin puree, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg and stir to combine

• Place in an airtight container and put in fridge for 4-6 hours, preferably overnight

• Overnight oats are delicious cold but can also be enjoyed warm by placing in the microwave for 1-2 minutes

• Top with your desired toppings when you're ready to enjoy