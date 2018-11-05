Treats for Troops collects Halloween candy in Vail

If you are wondering what to do with all that extra Halloween candy around the house, then consider donating those sweet treats to the troops.

Treats for Troops is a project of Soldiers' Angels, which delivers leftover Halloween candy overseas to United States military members. Soldiers’ Angels, whose motto is “May No Soldier Go Unloved”, provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families and a growing veteran population.

The program was brought to the valley by Libbie Stanton, a fourth grader at Vail Mountain School and her mother, Sophie Silver. This will be the third year for the local Treats for Troops collection. Last year, more than 600 pounds of candy was collected and delivered to the Veterans Service Center in Denver

Stanton and her mother have been working hard to get the word out about the candy collection. They've teamed up with the Town of Vail to provide drop off locations at the Vail and Lionshead Welcome Centers, the Vail Public Library and Town of Vail municipal building, as well as at Libby's school, Vail Mountain School.

Stanton and Silver heard that the troops had their favorite types of candy: Snickers and Reese's Pieces. When asked if she had a favorite type of candy, Stanton said, "I've never met a piece of candy I didn't like," but added that after she has her share, she is happy to give the rest away to the troops. She also mentioned you can buy the bags of candy that are on sale right now if you don't have enough of your own stash to give.

Candy donations will be accepted from now until Sunday, Nov. 11. For more information on the local collection effort, contact Amanda Zinn at the Vail Welcome Centers at 970-477-3520. For more information about Soldier's Angels visit http://www.soldiersangels.org.