Tree removal, landscape updates making room for new bus stop in Lionshead

VAIL — A row of spruce trees that for years have screened the Lionshead parking structure from the South Frontage Road and Interstate 70 are being removed and replaced with new landscaping as part of a construction project to build a new transit stop. Work began Monday, May 7, with completion anticipated before July 4.

The new bus stop will be located on the South Frontage Road in front of the Lionshead parking structure entry. Gregg Barrie, the town's landscape architect, said the town would be removing 14 spruce trees as part of the project. Many of the trees have been impacted by insect infestation, construction, holiday lighting impacts and stress due to their close proximity to one another.

Barrie said the new landscape plan will include a diversity of plant species, including some new spruce, with a focus on improving growing conditions, adding color and texture to the landscape and screening the parking structure, while opening views to Vail Mountain.

The new transit stop will add capacity with a new westbound stop. The town has hired Kramer North America to complete the project. For more information, contact Barrie at 970-479-2337.