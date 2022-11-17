Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week offers up dining specials through Nov. 23.

I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.

Restaurants have a long-standing history of doing specials throughout the shoulder season. Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week formalizes that effort to get the word out to the masses and compiles participating restaurants’ deals into one website for quick reference. DiningAtAltitude.com provides a list of which restaurants are doing what deals.

I studied the list and planned a strategy around which restaurants had the most bang for the buck. I also looked at places I hadn’t been to in a while and this gave me an excuse to go there.

First stop, Elway’s at the Lodge at Vail. Named after the famous football player, John Elway, the restaurant opened in December of 2011 and features number 7’s jersey on the wall and other memorabilia and Elway’s favorite, the bone-in-rib-eye. That dish is not part of Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, but the Smash Burger on the Elway’s menu is. Get a burger with cheese cooked to order with the lettuce, tomato and onion on the side, complete with a bowl of fries and your choice of a draft beer. Watch the game while sitting at the bar and you’ve got yourself a good night that doesn’t break the bank.

Next up, El Segundo. After a few runs on the slopes our group decided to grab a late lunch or early après ski, depending how you look at it, but all points led to the two tacos and margarita deal at El Segundo in Vail Village. They don’t take reservations, but we were able to get a table after a short wait, but that gave us time to start craving just which tacos we wanted to order off of the menu. I went for the grilled mahi mahi with avocado and chipotle shrimp with the house margarita. Others in our group went a little more off the beaten path and ordered creative tacos like the bahn mi taco and the fried chicken club taco.

It was all so delicious, we decided to do the meal deal again — two more tacos and a marg each. Bam – lunch and après ski were taken care of in one stop.

There are a few restaurants participating in Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week that are doing multi-course meals for $20.22. Gessner at the Grand Hyatt Vail is giving you a choice of a starter and an entrée or an entrée and a dessert. You can even add a course for $8 to make it a three-course meal.

Choose from onion soup or a roasted vegetable salad as your first course and then select either the chicken fried chicken or the Boulder trout. If your second course is dessert, pick the limoncello ice cream flute or the white chocolate croissant bread pudding. I had the onion soup with sourdough bread, gruyere cheese and parmesan thyme foam as my starter and the Boulder trout with Marcona almonds, piquillo peppers, spinach and potato cakes. I got a few bites of the chicken fried chicken and the salad, which was equally as good. Pro Tip: go with people that don’t mind sharing their food so you can try it all.

8100 Mountainside Bar and Grill at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is serving up roasted chicken breast and creamy quinoa and broccolini during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

Over at Beaver Creek, 8100 Mountainside Bar and Grill is also doing a two-course deal for $20.22. This is a set menu with a watermelon and feta salad as the starter and a grilled chicken breast with creamy quinoa spinach and broccolini as the main course. If you want the main course and dessert, the chocolate sphere was offered.

I did the starter course and the main course and enjoyed the watermelon salad, which also had strawberries in it. It was so fresh and light. The grilled chicken was very moist and I realized that I could not have had this great of a meal at home for this price, but I also knew there was no way I could make chicken taste as good as these pro chefs.

One member of our group ordered the entrée and the chocolate sphere but asked for extra spoons so we could all try it. The chocolate sphere contains caramel yogurt mousse and fudge cake. It’s served tableside with the server pouring hot chocolate sauce over it and that Instagram-worthy moment garners plenty of oohs and ahhs from the table. The chocolate sphere is $18 on the regular menu, so consider yourself a winner by getting dessert and a juicy entrée all for $20.22.

The chocolate sphere is the dessert offering at 8100 at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek.

My cupboards are bare, but my tummy is full. There are more places to go to enjoy Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, so the grocery store will have to wait. Check out the fabulous offerings on DiningAtAltitude.com and find which deals speak to you and visit one of your favorite dining establishments or try someplace new. Don’t delay, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week only lasts until Nov. 23. Bon Appetit!