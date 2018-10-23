Try these healthy snacks in between all the Halloween candy

It's hard to imagine the words healthy and Halloween used in the same sentence, but with help from Tracy Miller, the Colorful Cook, we can indulge in treats that aren't so sweet.

Halloween goes hand in hand with the bite-sized candy bars that have been popular for decades. According to the Hershey's website, the Hershey's Mike Chocolate Bar was produced in 1900 and Hersey's Kisses debuted in 1907 and have been popular Halloween treats ever since.

The bounty of sweets collected during one outing can be enough to last one person for a whole year. The Colorful Cook has the answers and the recipes to help you avoid the toothache after eating all your loot.

Miller believes in adding color to every meal or snack by adding vegetables and fruits. Halloween is no exception. "Healthy cooking is time consuming so I try to create recipes that are simple and satisfying that incorporate vegetables and fruits for flavor, texture and nutrition," said Miller.

Although pre-packaged items more acceptable when handing out treats during trick-or-treating, if you are hosting a party for the youngsters or for family members, try Miller's Carrot Halloween Toast.

Recipe for Carrot Halloween Toast

Recommended Stories For You

Carrot Halloween Toast

12 slices whole wheat bread

12 ounces whipped cream cheese

1 package Ranch dip mix

12 ounces shredded carrots

1/2 cup raisins

Parsley

Pumpkin cookie cutter

Mix whipped cream cheese with ranch dip mix.

Cut pumpkins out of the bread with cookie cutter.

Heat broiler to low (or use a toaster) and toast bread until crispy- about 3 minutes.

When toast cools, spread ranch mixture evenly on toast.

Use raisins to make pumpkin eyes and mouth.

Chop shredded carrots into smaller pieces and place carrots on ranch mixture. Use your hand to press carrots onto cream cheese.

Pluck a piece of parsley and use as the stem of pumpkin.

Makes 12.

Can be made 2 -3 hours ahead of time and store in the refrigerator.