Let’s do the Time Warp again: Vail Valley Theatre Company to hold tryouts for ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ performance

The Vail Valley Theatre Company is hosting auditions for "Rocky Horror Picture Show" this Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 for the performance over Halloween weekend.

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

After nearly three years, the Vail Valley Theatre Company is ramping up to produce its first production and it’s going with “Rocky Horror Picture Show” over Halloween weekend.

This will be the fourth production of “Rocky Horror Show” for the VVTC and it has always been one of the organization’s most popular shows. This version, however, will have a different spin.

“This year we are performing it at the Route 6 Café and it will be a much more intimate and interactive production where the action will be going on all around you,” said Beth Swearingen of the VVTC. “The audience will be encouraged to come in ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ themed costumes, so it’s a perfect fit for Halloween weekend. Come early and have dinner, maybe a ‘Meatloaf’ special.”

Showtimes are set for October 27, 28 and 29 and a drink will be included in the ticket price. The VVTC hopes to turn this into an annual tradition.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” characters, Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, center, (played by VVTC cast members Robert Wagner and Franny Joshi) take a walk in the woods after getting a flat tire as part of the plot.

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

In order to get this show rolling, the cast must be set and the VVTC is hosting auditions this Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the CMC Edwards campus and on Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the town of Avon offices on Mikaela Way, behind the Avon Rec Center.

“There is so much talent in the valley and we’re hoping to tap into that and welcome lots of new performers into our VVTC family,” Swearingen said.

Do you have what it takes to pull off the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter? Or how about Janet Weiss, Riff Raff or Rocky Horror himself? Those auditioning should come with a prepared song, along with the backing track for accompaniment.

“It can be any kind of song, rock, pop, show tune, or something from the show as long as it’s something you feel comfortable singing and it shows you off and lets you shine,” Swearingen said. Watch a few videos with examples of how to prepare for your audition by checking out The Vail Valley Theatre Company on Instagram and Facebook .

“This gives you the opportunity to step out of the box and work together as a team to create something magical, transformational and extraordinary. Theater people are outgoing, creative, open-minded and welcoming so if you’re new to the valley, it’s a great way to make new friends,” Swearingen said.

The phantoms and Magenta and Columbia await the revealing of Rocky Horror in the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

If being on stage isn’t your thing but you’d still like to get involved, the VVTC has many ways to stay out of the limelight and still be a part of the oldest nonprofit community theater on the Western Slope.

“From technical help, set building, painting and backstage help to hair and makeup, costuming, marketing, promotions and social media, the best reason to get involved is because theater is fun,” Swearingen said.

For more information, or to sign up for the mailing list and find out about future happenings, visit VailTheatre.org