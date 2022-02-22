Tuesday snow totals underwhelming in Vail, but more expected on Wednesday

For a storm in which forecasters are calling for totals in the double digits, the Vail area was not yet seeing numbers like that as of Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area on Tuesday, specifically calling out “the cities of Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford, Trappers Lake, Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.”

But on the valley floor in Vail, only a few inches accumulated on Tuesday.

A view of China Bowl on Vail Mountain on Tuesday morning. Vail’s Back Bowls were slow to open, but the storm mellowed out by mid day and crews were able to get China Bowl and Blue Sky Basin open before noon.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain’s mid mountain snowstake showed 2 inches on Tuesday morning; it was cleared in the 5 a.m. hour and another 2 inches accumulated throughout the day.

The Back Bowls were slow to open in the morning, but as conditions became more mild throughout the day, more terrain was opened and China Bowl and Blue Sky Basin were greeted by skiers during the 11 o’clock hour.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction said the cold part of the storm had not quite yet moved in as of Tuesday evening, but it’s expected to come in the coming days and when it does, snow will accompany those cold temperatures.

“We’ve been in southwest flow for most of the day today,” Matt Aleksa with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said on Tuesday evening. “But we are expecting cold air to move in tomorrow, which should help to bring better accumulations of snowfall.

“In Vail, we’re forecasting anywhere from 6 to 8 additional inches of snow through Thursday morning, and higher amounts in the mountains,” Aleksa said.

Cynthia Johnson hits the cliffs in Vail on Tuesday. Vail received two inches to start the day and another two during the day on the mid-mountain snowstake.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

On Tuesday, traffic was snarled on Vail Pass in the westbound direction in the afternoon.

Aleksa said Vail Pass could see another 10 inches of snow on Wednesday, and driving could be difficult.

“We have bands of snow that are moving across the area right now, and if you’re caught under one of those bands, you could see white-out conditions and near-zero visibility as those move through,” Aleksa said. “So there really is no good driving window, it’s ongoing … just wait until the storm moves out, is the best advice.”