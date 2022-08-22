Tuesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mysterious moth

Local musician Kevin Danzig opens for America at the Vilar and releases 11th CD Friday Kevin Danzig was backstage at the Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory” show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this spring when he had a chance meeting that landed him a gig opening up...

Wine and beer tastings, concerts, a bike swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/12/22 Wine Events Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival The Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is back after taking a break due to COVID but it’s not skipping a beat. The fun and frolicking on...

Mushroom and dance festivals, art shows and a gourmet soup kitchen: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/5/22 Vail Dance Festival The first week of the 34th annual Vail Dance Festival was full of performances on the stage at The Amp and the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Dancing in the Streets, Dancing in...

‘Making Contact’ takes a look at life on, above and beyond the Earth Are we alone? That question and many more are addressed in a new book by Alan Steinfeld called “Making Contact: Preparing for the New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence.” Is there life beyond Earth? Will human...