 Tuesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mysterious moth | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Tuesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mysterious moth

News News |

Hummingbird? Nope, it is a sphinx moth, sometimes called a hawk moth or a hummingbird moth. They have a flight pattern similar to and can hover like hummingbirds. Their top speed is up to 30 miles per hour and they are virtually silent in flight. The caterpillars are known as hornworms. When the caterpillar is at rest on a branch it may resemble a sphinx. The moths are a fairly common insect this time of year in Eagle County.
Rick Spitzer/For the Vail Daily
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism