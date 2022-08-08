 Tuesday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Practice makes perfect | VailDaily.com
Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile rehearses with performers for the second-to-last night of the Vail Dance Festival Monday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. The festival concludes today with Thile and acclaimed dancers from around the country.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
