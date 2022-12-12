 Tuesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Put a bow on it | VailDaily.com
Tuesday's Vail Daily cover photo: Put a bow on it

Chris Dillmann
  

Dave Richardson with Vail Public Works hangs the wreath Monday at Vail Town Hall Monday in Vail. Richardson designs and assembles the wreaths each year.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

