Tuesday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: So … where’s spring again? News News | 12 min ago Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com A horse muches on some hay Monday in a snow-covered field in Edwards. Snow flurries fell throughout the day on what was officially the first day of spring. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Trending - News Time Machine: 40 years ago, Ravinos find new location after being banished from Vail Mountain Mar 19, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin to be feted in Vail for her record-breaking 87 World Cup wins Mar 17, 2023 Ravinos ski and snowboard club celebrates 50 years in Vail Mar 19, 2023 Drug bust on I-70 near Gypsum yields 13 pounds of fentanyl pills Mar 17, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin ends World Cup season with one more win, her record 21st giant slalom victory Mar 19, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate