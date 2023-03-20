 Tuesday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: So … where’s spring again? | VailDaily.com
Tuesday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: So … where’s spring again?

Chris Dillmann
  

A horse muches on some hay Monday in a snow-covered field in Edwards. Snow flurries fell throughout the day on what was officially the first day of spring.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

