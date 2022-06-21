 Tuesday’s Vail Daily front page photo: It moose be summer | VailDaily.com
Tuesday’s Vail Daily front page photo: It moose be summer

A moose was spotted at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon Monday morning, on the last day of spring. Officials reminded the public that moose can become aggressive towards humans and dogs when defending themselves or their calves, and to not approach the animal.
Avon Police Department/Courtesy photo

