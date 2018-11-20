Turkey trotting for Brush Creek Elementary

The 12th annual Turkey Troy 5K through Eagle-Vail is at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Start is at the Eagle-Vail pool. Cost is $10 with benefits going toward YouthPower365 and the Eric Spry Memorial Fund. Costumes and dogs are welcome.

EAGLE — Earn that extra helping of stuffing at Thanksgiving dinner with some extra exercise earlier in the day at the eighth annual Brush Creek Elementary School Turkey Trot.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 with the run commencing at 9 a.m. This year, the trot course has been slightly altered with both the start and finish line at the school.

Participants can chose the 1-mile trot or the 5K family fun run. Prizes will be awarded to 5K first place finishers in adult, child, male and female categories. Child categories include elementary, middle school and high school divisions.

The start-finish area will feature snacks, beverages and some highly popular silent auction baskets. Mobile bidding will be available for the auction and winners do not have to be present at the event.

Start and finish will both be at Brush Creek Elementary School (new this year).

The BCES Turkey Trot supports student enrichment programs, including fourth- and fifth-grade trips to 100 Elk Ranch.

Recommended Stories For You

Event T-shirts are sold out, but registration is open until race time. Cost is $25 per individual or $65 per family. The family price includes immediate family members only — two adults and up to four children under age 18.

For additional information, visit the Brush Creek Elementary School Facebook page.