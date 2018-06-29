Turret Fire burning on 6 acres in Flat Tops Wilderness near Sweetwater Lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A crew of eight Boise Smokejumpers is responding to the Turret Fire, burning 22 miles northeast of Glenwood Springs and 4 miles northwest of Sweetwater Lake in the Flat Tops Wilderness of the White River National Forest in Garfield County.

The fire was reported on Thursday, June 28, at 7:20 p.m., and the first resources arrived on scene at 9 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, the fire was 6 acres. The fire is located in remote terrain and is burning in spruce and fir intermixed with meadows. A number of spot fires have been reported outside of the main fire area as a result of the exhibited fire behavior yesterday.

A multi-mission aircraft flight has been ordered and will provide updated information regarding the fire size on Saturday, June 30. The cause of the fire is unknown. Resources on scene include eight smoke jumpers, a type 2 helicopter and a crew of 12.

"Given the current fire conditions, we are actively suppressing this fire within the wilderness area in order to reserve resources for new fire starts," said Marcia Gilles, deputy district ranger for the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service. "Providing for firefighter and public safety is our No. 1 priority."

The public is strongly encouraged to avoid the area. An area closure order is in place between Shingle Peak trail and Turret Peak trail, and other closures in the area may occur. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding area. There is no need to call 911 to report smoke, as authorities are aware and on the scene.

The public is reminded never to fly drones over or near wildfires. Unauthorized drone flights pose serious risks to firefighter and public safety and the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations. Stage 2 fire restrictions began at 8 a.m. Friday, June 29, for the entire White River National Forest.