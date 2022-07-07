Tusk doesn’t break ‘The Chain’

Tusk performed Tuesday, July 5 as part of Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights.

Upcoming Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights Shows Hayes Carll, July 19 Country simplicity meets social conscience and sharp humor with this Grammy-nominated artist. He has spent over 20 years talking about what it is we’re all doing here with anyone who will listen, making audiences laugh and cry. He has earned two Americana Music Awards and multiple Austin Music Awards for his country singer-songwriter and Americana sounds. Grupo Fantasma, Aug. 18 Grammy-award winners Grupo Fantasma hail from Austin, Texas and bring a special polyglot flavor of disparate sonic and thematic elements that don’t easily fit into a pigeon-holed genre. Two lead singers, multiple percussionists, a big brass section, a prominent electric guitar and catchy bass lines make up this group’s expansive and layered sounds, from party tunes to down-tempo laments. Jocelyn & Chris, Aug. 23 If you think rock is dead, you haven’t heard Jocelyn & Chris. The siblings, who recently graduated from Harvard, have charted four consecutive radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40, had two #1 records on the Relix Jambands top 30 album chart and appeared on the “Today” show. Get ready for a loud, long-haired, no-apologies rock revival. North Mississippi Allstars, Aug. 30 After 25 years, North Mississippi Allstars are still going strong. The four-time Grammy-nominated band recently released its 13th album, “Set Sail.” Sharing a profound chemistry and family ties, this band believes music is a form of communion with loved ones, and it conjures this vibe nightly on stage. All free shows start at 6:30 p.m. at Ford Amphitheater.

Tusk hails itself as the world’s number one tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and while I haven’t seen other tributes, like Rumors, which has also landed a reputation of being “the best” according to Google, Tusk can certainly hold its own.

Tusk’s chemistry and synergistic style, along with Kathy Phillips’ and Tom Nelson’s physical likeness to vocalist Stevie Nicks and drummer Mick Fleetwood (respectively), made for a great performance.

The band kicked off the two-hour show with a soaring cover of “Hold Me,” followed by a rousing version of “Second Hand News.”

Just like Fourth of July fireworks (that is, when the mountains used to have them), Tusk launched into song after song without pause.

Phillips conjured up Nicks’ alluringly witchy ways, dancing with her fringed, red shawl during a very satisfying rendition of “Gold Dust Woman.” She channeled Nicks not only with her mesmerizing moves and costuming (which changed colors throughout the show), but also with similar, deep and rich vocals.

Scott McDonald was equally — or even more — impressive imitating Lindsey Buckingham’s vocal (and guitar) sounds. His fierce vocals were apparent from the moment he belted out “Dreams,” and they continued solidly throughout the night.

Tunes like “World Turning,” “Say You Love Me” and “Monday Morning” brought people to their feet dancing.

Keyboardist Kim Williams’ voice was a little too high and thin to fully embody Christine McVie’s, particularly on songs like “You Make Loving Fun,” but if a tribute band could bat 1000, then it’d be the real thing, wouldn’t it? Together, though, the three vocalists delivered beautiful harmonies during a couple covers.

Occasionally, band members introduced stories of Fleetwood Mac tunes, like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which Tom Petty gave to Nicks for her first solo album. Phillips and McDonald nailed that, along with others they sang.

Williams started “Rhiannon” with stellar playing. Tusk added a bit of its own flair to some songs, including beginning “Rhiannon” slowly, then revving up with more and more guitar, bass and drums.

After the 15-minute break, a light rain didn’t seem to thin out any of the crowd lining the rocks on the lawn.

Phillips began to work her magic with “Gypsy” as she spun around — arms outstretched and fringed tan shawl swirling — toward McDonald, portraying a classic Nicks-Buckingham chemistry.

The audience, which filled most of the pavilion seats with the exception of several on the edges, responded with enthusiasm when McDonald asked if they were having a good time. He went on to talk about how music is a “community thing” and what a joy it is to see people sharing music all over the world again.

Bassist Randy Artiglere and drummer Tom Nelson were outstanding in their own rights. Artiglere broke out into The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” after a lively solo spawned from “World Turning.”

Toward the end of the show, Nelson wildly pounded into a drum solo that spanned rhythms from “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” (with plenty of cowbells) to favorites by Queen (“We Will Rock You”), Steve Miller (“Take the Money and Run”) and Led Zeppelin (“Rock and Roll”), as well as AC/DC and others. Nelson even got the crowd involved, clapping along and rhythmically yelling “hey!”

Williams and Phillips added a little girl power with a beautiful version of “Landslide,” which elicited people to sway along with their camera lights.

Since Fleetwood Mac originally began as a blues band, McDonald, Artiglere and Nelson cranked out a thundering and rolling blues medley, backed by McDonald’s strong vocals.

When the women returned, all five musicians brought the show to an energetic end with “Edge of Seventeen,” “Tusk” and “Go Your Own Way.” The enthusiastic crowd brought them back for an ovation of “Don’t Stop.”