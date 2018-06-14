Tutu 2K returns to Nottingham Lake on Father’s Day, June 17

AVON — Local resident Greg Eby spent last Father's Day jogging around Nottingham Lake in a ballet dress.

It was not how he expected fatherhood would turn out.

Nevertheless, he had a lot of fun with his daughters, 2-year-old Penelope and 1-year-old Charlotte.

The Daddy's Girl Tutu 2K returns to Nottingham Park this Father's Day, June 17, allowing dads to spend some quality time with their daughters while getting in shape.

The Tutu 2K, in addition to having a great name, is also unique for it's distance – you're not likely to find another two kilometer run in Eagle County amid all the 5k and 10k offerings.

It's exactly two laps around the lake, and you may end up walking it.

Or, like Eby, you may end up getting a much better workout than you anticipated.

"I ended up carrying Penelope, but it was fun," he said. "We'll probably do it again this year."

The Tutu 2k starts at 10 a.m., not too early, not too late. And take note – tutus are mandatory for dads, and optional for the rest of the family. If you show up without your tutu, you'll be watching from the sidelines, or you'll be taxed $20, as tutus will be for sale on site.

To join in, meet at the the historic Nottingham Cabin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to register.

If you register early at the Avon Recreation Center, it's only $5 per person. There will be a free Father's Day surprise gift for the first 30 registrants.

You'll get to spend some time with the family, get some exercise, wear a tutu, but best of all, there will be free doughnuts for all who finish the race.

For more information contact Matt Koch, Recreation Programs Supervisor at 970-748-4057 or mkoch@avon.org.