Twitter data: Colorado pot users mostly spark up at night

According to Twitter data from a research firm, Coloradans mostly use pot at night.

Most marijuana users in Colorado prefer lighting up after dark, according to data from an East Coast cannabis retailer.

Dave S. (he said “Call me Dave!”) owns and operates DankGeek.com, one of a growing number of online businesses that sells cannabis-related products such as inhalers, pipes, bongs and ashcatchers. He’s based in New Jersey and was doing some banking when we found him, which means the same thing in New Jersey as it does in Colorado. He had carried a sack of cash into a financial institution. Like anyone carrying cash into a place with more cameras than a Hollywood movie set, he was focused.

Dave’s premise for his business was not complicated. He wanted to drive eyeballs to the website. To do that, the site needed compelling copy, he said.

DankGeek occasionally works with a content firm called Fresh Mechanism that analyzes Twitter data and other social media information sources. That firm tracked more than 100,000 Twitter posts and the times of day people tweet about using marijuana products.

“We were curious. We didn’t see anything else with this kind of data,” Dave said. “We found some interesting results.”

In Colorado, we mostly light up at night, around 9:30 p.m., according to the data.

“When I’m in a legal state, that’s when I do it,” Dave said.

People in the local cannabis industry say they haven’t done that level of research, but the findings reflect reality in their business.

Like the rest of us, people in the marijuana industry are working during the daytime.

Consumption tends to pick up in the afternoons and evenings when people are transitioning away from their jobs and into the rest of their day, said budtenders in local dispensaries.

“That tends to reflect our sales patterns,” said Chris Fernandez with Native Roots in Eagle-Vail.

Wake and bake

That’s not true in a few northern states. In Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota, users fire up between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Dave didn’t conjecture about why, except to surmise that the cold in that part of the country might have something to do with it.

“Maybe they want to light a fire to get their day going,” Dave said. “That’s the wake and bake area of the country,” he said.

Among the other 46 states, only Arkansas lit up in the morning, around 8 a.m., according to the data.

Texans and Arizonans are the latest to light up, at 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. respectively.

Most people — 80 percent of states — wait until after the traditional 4:20 p.m. before lighting up. Only Tennessee and Minnesota hit 4:20 spot on.

Bong blog pulled

Like much of the country, New Jersey and New York lag behind Colorado in legalizing cannabis. Medical marijuana is legal in both states, and recreational marijuana might be legal in New Jersey by the end of the year, Dave said.

“It has been interesting, and will become more interesting,” Dave said.