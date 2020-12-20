Two backcountry skiers killed in avalanche near Silverton

Two backcountry skiers died in an avalanche northwest of Silverton on Saturday.

The skiers, who have not been identified, were reported overdue Saturday evening after they’d planned to ski in an area known as the Battleship, southeast of Ophir Pass, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Rescuers dispatched in a helicopter Saturday night could see ski tracks and a large avalanche, according to San Juan County Search and Rescue. The two skiers were later found dead, buried in the avalanche debris.

Because of dangerous conditions and the late hour Saturday, crews planned to recover the bodies Sunday.

