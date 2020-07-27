Two Eagle County Forest Service roads to close

The Wearyman Road near Red Cliff is one of two U.S. Forest Service Roads in the county set to close in August for repairs.



The U.S. Forest Service will temporarily close East Brush Creek and Wearyman roads in Eagle County for much of August and into September to conduct important road maintenance.

About 3.5 miles of East Brush Creek Road (Forest Service Road 415.1) south of Eagle, will be closed from Aug. 5 to Sept. 7 to replace a failing culvert at the upper East Brush Creek crossings. The road will be closed from about three miles above the intersection with the main Brush Creek Road, where the road begins making “S” curves, to the intersection with Forest Service Road 416 at the winter snowmobile parking area.

Visitors with high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles will be able to access the area above the closure by taking Forest Service Road 400 (West Brush Creek Road) to Forest Service Road 416. Visitors with trailers, campers or passenger vehicles are discouraged from using the alternate route because Road 416 is a high-clearance, four-wheel drive road.

The alternate route can be used to access Nolan Lake, New York Mountain, Lake Charles, and Iron Edge trails in the Holy Cross Wilderness, the Fulford Cave Trail, Yeoman Park and Fulford Cave campgrounds and the Peter Estin, Polar Star, and Seipel huts. Yeoman Park and Fulford Cave campgrounds will remain open to limited camping during the road closure and no fees will be charged. Campers will need to be self-sufficient because the campground restrooms will be closed and digging cat-holes is prohibited. Campers will need to pack out their own trash.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this important maintenance to keep our roads sustainable for the public,” Eagle Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said.

Road closures of up to 30 minutes will occur on the Wearyman Road (Forest Service Road 747) east of Red Cliff, beginning the week of Aug. 3 and continuing through Sept. 15 as the Forest Service constructs drainage structures from Ptarmigan Pass down to the beginning of the McAllister Road (Forest Service Road 708), as well as re-shaping two creek crossings in the upper section. The connector section of FSR 747 to the Shrine Pass Road (Forest Service Road 709), which was closed last year because of a landslide, will remain closed for the 2020 summer/fall season.

Crews are currently working on West Lake Creek Road (Forest Service Road 423) south of Edwards. The road will be closed through July 31.

For more information, call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 970-827-5715. More information and maps of the closures are available under “alerts” at https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.