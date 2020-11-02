VSSA transitions to remote learning for 14 days; another quarantine at Battle Mountain High School

Eagle County Schools notified parents of Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy students Monday evening that the school would transition to remote learning for 14 days due to COVID-19. The notice follows an additional student and staff member testing positive for the virus Monday.

On Sunday, eleven students received quarantine orders due to a positive student identified over the weekend.

Public health determined through contact tracing Monday that those who had close contact with either of the new positive cases should also quarantine. That amounted to 96 students and seven staff members. Because VSSA is a small school, this percentage of students and staff out for quarantine requires the school to transition to remote learning for 14 days. The transition will begin on Tuesday with school returning to normal on Monday, Nov. 16.

Students and staff can continue learning while on quarantine, and those not receiving quarantine orders can also continue with their normal activities.

The district has had to quarantine and transition students and staff to temporary remote learning since the start of the school year due to isolated positive cases, but this is the first time an entire school has had to transition. This is also the first instance where the transmission of the virus is believed to have happened at school.

The school district on Sunday also notified parents of Battle Mountain High School students that two students from the same household tested positive, leading to a quarantine of a cohort of students who were determined to have been in the same vicinity of the two infected students through contact tracing.